Prince Harry to be slapped with lawsuit for 'three-year warfare'

King Charles is being urged to take his youngest son Prince Harry to court amid talks of an incoming lawsuit.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by former Good Morning Britain anchor Piers Morgan.

He weighed in on his thoughts while hosting Sky News Australia.

Two of our youngest royals have waged a three-year war on the institution, they’ve weaponised a culture of validation from victimhood.”

“Prince Harry has launched another privacy-shattering projectile at his family, newspaper front pages have plastered with details of a private settlement … Even on the eve of the coronation, he has chosen to cause deep embarrassment and potential harm to his family.”