Meghan Markle’s ‘assault needs to stop’: ‘She’s always ready to strike hard’

Meghan Markle is reportedly ready to ‘strike hard’ at any given time, and King Charles has been warned.
These allegations and warnings have been issued by royal commentator and biographer Tom Bower.
He fears, “[Meghan is] clearly ready to strike hard just when the Coronation happens and the Palace is allowing this to happen.”
Before concluding he added, “The only way, in my view, in which they can now undermine Meghan and Harry's assault is for King Charles to give an interview, to explain what the Coronation is about, what his reign is about, what he believes in, and to actually stamp his image and his views on Britain.”
King Charles appeared on palace balcony with working royals
King Charles has been urged ‘over and over again’ to slap Prince Harry with a lawsuit
Prince Harry’s allegedly managed to ‘completely destroy his entire life’
Prince Harry left King Charles' coronation before the Royal Family appeared on Buckingham Palace balcony
Experts believe Meghan Markle ‘stole’ the perfect opportunity to mend fence with Prince Harry
Kate Middleton and Prince William were quick to mingle with the public during their unplanned walkabout.