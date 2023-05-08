Meghan Markle’s ‘assault needs to stop’: ‘She’s always ready to strike hard’

Meghan Markle is reportedly ready to ‘strike hard’ at any given time, and King Charles has been warned.

These allegations and warnings have been issued by royal commentator and biographer Tom Bower.

He fears, “[Meghan is] clearly ready to strike hard just when the Coronation happens and the Palace is allowing this to happen.”

Before concluding he added, “The only way, in my view, in which they can now undermine Meghan and Harry's assault is for King Charles to give an interview, to explain what the Coronation is about, what his reign is about, what he believes in, and to actually stamp his image and his views on Britain.”