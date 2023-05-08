Meghan Markle ‘could’ve easily’ let Prince Harry clear ‘contemptible insults but no’

Experts believe Meghan Markle ‘held all the cards’ while Prince Harry was in the UK, and ‘stole’ the option to mend fences with Prince William.

These claims and accusations have been issued by royal commentator and expert Angela Levin.

She believes, “Meghan chose to stay at home in Montecito, officially because Archie’s birthday fell on the same day but also reportedly because she was unhappy with the king’s response to her accusations of unconscious bias within the firm.”

“His birthday could easily have been put off for a day or two so Harry and his family could start the process of making amends for the contemptible insults and often untrue allegations he and his wife have made. But it didn’t happen.”

“As a result, Harry sat awkwardly in row three - far away from his brother and with his view partially obstructed by Princess Anne’s red feathery hat.”