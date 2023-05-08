Meghan Markle’s a ‘failure’ for not ‘putting her feelings to one side to support her husband’

The inability Meghan Markle showed when confronted with Prince Harry’s isolation at the Coronation has caused her to be branded ‘mean spirited’.
These claims and accusations have been issued by royal commentator and expert Angela Levin.
She started off by saying, “The moment I saw Prince Harry walk down the aisle at Westminster Abbey alone for his father’s coronation I thought to myself: “what have you done’?”
“While his adult cousins were with their partners, Harry, probably the most vulnerable of them all, had no-one.”
“It’s well known that Meghan seems to dislike the royal family. But couldn’t she have, this once, put her feelings to one side to support her husband during what must have been a difficult time?”
Before concluding she admitted, “Meghan likes to have the last word, but this time around it looks as if the couple have cut off their nose to spite their face.”
