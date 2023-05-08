Coronation big lunch: Prince William, Kate Middleton take risk to make fans happy

Prince William, Kate Middleton, who attended a street party in Windsor, seemingly risked their life as they sipped an unknown drink trustingly while mingling with crowed on Sunday.

A woman, at one stage during the festivities, handed the future King a paper cup with an unknown drink, which William sipped trustingly before passing it on to his wife Kate Middleton.

The Princess of Wales, who also followed her husband and tried the beverage, said: "Oh, that’s lovely." A fan also gave William a can featuring King Charles III.

Some royal fans were in shock to witness the royal couple's move, saying they took a risk to make people happy during the celebrations.

They were mobbed by the excited well-wishers. The royals shook the hands of many, posed for selfies and also had lengthy conversations with them.

Later, Kate and William mingled with fans for about 45 minutes, with one heartwarming moment showing Kate comforting a young girl who was overwhelmed with emotion to see the royal in the flesh.