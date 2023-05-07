Priyanka Chopra goes toy shopping with daughter Malti Marie on a weekend: Photos

Priyanka Chopra has recently given a peek into her toy shopping with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on social media



The Quantico star took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a slew of photos of her while sharing adorable moments with her daughter.

In the first photo, the Baywatch actress could be seen holding Malti during toy shopping. The second pic featured the toddler playing with kids snack and sweet food cart.

In the third picture, Malti was seen crawling on the floor while she was surrounded by her cousins. The fourth and last photo showcased her pets.

Captioning these photos, the Sky is Pink actress wrote, “Saturday done right.”

One of the fans commented, “So cute! Love seeing your fam photos.”



Another added, “Such a beautiful Mommy and Baby MM picture.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, PeeCee was last seen in the new series, Citadel. Besides, the actress will be next seen in Love Again, which is slated to release in theatres on May 12.