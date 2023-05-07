Prince Harry’s ‘unseemly’ attitude at Coronation exposed: ‘A new low even for him’

Experts have just accused Prince Harry of allowing Dior to run an entire marketing tactic over his Coronation robes.

These claims and accusations have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She believes Prince Harry has just reached “hit another Sussex low” and it “looks dangerously like a bit of social media spon-con.”

“Like a Married At First Sight reject who pops up on Instagram to tout the wonders of some whitening device, or a Brownlow WAG busy tagging the designers who loaded them up with freebies, turns out that the fifth in line to the throne was kitted out by Christian Dior for the coronation.”

The company also leveraged this opportunity and got over 2.6 million views.

“Over on Twitter, at the time of writing, the Dior account’s post about The Suit had been viewed 2.6 million times.

“Oh la la indeed,” Ms Elser said before adding, “wonder how much exactly this sort of exposure is worth to the brand?”

“And in the ravenous world of celebrity endorsements, I wonder if this suit just might have come with a large pay cheque?”

Still “while it is not known if Harry was paid to wear this coronation suit or simply got a spiffy new suit, gratis, and was happy for them to use his name and image for promotional purposes no matter: We have entered ‘new low’ territory.”

“Even if he simply agreed to let Dior use the images of a suit he entirely footed the bill for himself, for a royal duke to allow the coronation to be used for marketing purposes is incredibly unseemly.”