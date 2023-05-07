Prince Harry ‘rushed to the US’ after Meghan Markle ‘pressed him on’?

Experts believe Meghan Markle forced Prince Harry’s hand and made him come back to the US, post haste.

These claims and accusations have been issued by royal commentator and expert Angela Levin.

The chat occurred with GB News host Dan Wootton.



In the middle of the chat he said, “To me, it's a snub that he's going so fast because he won't have time to say congratulations.”

Especially since “He won't have time to hug his father or hug his brother [Prince William]. He'll be off like a rocket.”

Once news of the Princes’ departure reached mainstream media, she also weighed in on the possible instigator behind this move, and attributed it to Meghan.

She went as far as to question the ‘need’ to hold the birthday party that very day, and asked why the Duchess of Sussex didn’t think to postpone Prince Archie’s day, so his father could make it back without ‘jetting off’.

In Ms Levin’s eyes this decision added to Prince Harry’s ‘unnecessary’ amounts of stress on the big day.