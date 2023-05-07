Prince Louis steals the show during King’s Coronation with best expressions: Pictures

Prince Louis attended the coronation ceremony of his grandfather, King Charles III, but he became the centre of attention at the royal event once again due to his antics.



The five-year-old child of Prince William and Kate Middleton was spotted yawning during the coronation of his grandfather in a very relatable moment before making a preplanned departure.

According to ITV, he was expected to “retire” given that the service was two hours long, but while he was absent briefly, he was spotted again as King Charles and Queen Camilla were walking out of the ceremony.

Here are Prince Louis’ best expressions at King Charles Coronation in pictures

The young prince was already bored as he yawned entering Westminster Abbey

Louis was then spotted yawning during the ceremony.

He seems unimpressed with the arrangements, perhaps.

But, manages to put on a smile... even if it was a grimace.

He becomes the centre of attention of his family at the balcony.

But he awkwardly but dutifully waves to the crowds.

And he delights fans with the finale, the scream!

The young prince has infamously made headlines in June 2022 for the funny faces he made on the balcony at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. Louis was seen covering his ears during the Trooping the Colour flypast and yelling in frustration. Three days later, he was also seen sticking his tongue out at his mom at the pageant.