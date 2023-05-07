Prince Harry’s hidden motives behind attending Camilla’s Coronation exposed

Prince Harry reportedly had a secretive reason for attending Camilla’s Coronation, and it was not to mend and fences in Buckingham Palace.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator Andrew Morton.

According to a report by The Mirror, “Finally, it is here. King and Queen Charles and Camilla. What they always dreamed of. Yet things could have been so different.”



“As Prince Harry sat in the abbey – three rows back – what was going through his mind as he watched his mother’s nemesis, Camilla, being anointed as our next Queen?”

“Was he thinking the scene would make an excellent chapter opener for his next bombshell book? Perhaps.”