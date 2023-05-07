Royal family snubs Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s son Archie on fourth birthday?

Royals snub Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s son Archie on fourth birthday

British royal family has seemingly snubbed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Prince Archie on his fourth birthday.



Archie turned four on the same day King Charles was officially crowned on Saturday, May 6.

None of the senior royals including King Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton publicly wished Archie a happy birthday amid coronation celebrations.

They kept their all social media posts focused on King Charles coronation.

Meghan and Harry’s son birthday comes just a few days after Kate Middleton and Prince William daughter Princess Charlotte turned eight.

Before this, Prince Louis turned five a week ago.

King Charles, Camilla, Kate and William took to their official social media handles to wish Charlotte and Louis a very happy birthday.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has reportedly returned to California after attending King Charles coronation to celebrate Archie’s birthday with Meghan and Lilibet.