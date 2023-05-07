Meghan Markle thinks she’s ‘bigger than the monarchy now’

Meghan Markle is currently standing accused of thinking she’s bigger than the entire monarchy combined, since moving to the US.

These claims and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Angela Levin.

She started the chat off by voicing her regrets for Prince Harry and him having to attend the Coronation without any kind of support by his side.



She even went as far as to brand Meghan Markle’s actions as a sort of ‘snub’ to the Firm.

The admissions were shared during her chat with The Sun, and there she doubled down on everything and added, “Of course it is a snub.”

“It’s saying ‘I don’t need you anymore now that I’ve gotten what I want’” she added when attempting to voice Meghan’s alleged emotions.

“It’s outrageous,” she added before concluding. “Meghan has got no sense of what is polite anymore. Does she think she’s bigger than the monarchy now?”