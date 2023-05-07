Prince Harry ‘hiding’ cruel reality under ‘arrogant façade’

Prince Harry’s ‘façade’ and bid for ‘arrogance’ has come under fire.

The accusation itself has been issued by royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton.

His claims were penned over on Twitter and contain a scathing take down of the US royal.

The GB News commentator believes, “As the glorious Coronation of King Charles secures the future of the British monarchy, Harry's arrogant façade hid a cruel reality”.

Mainly that “the isolated Prince knows he's lost the most important role of his life.”

This admission has come in reference to Prince Harry's smiling figure which overtook social media, the moment the Coronation began.



