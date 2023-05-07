Piers Morgan reacts to King Charles coronation as Prince Harry returns to California

Piers Morgan reacts to King Charles coronation as Harry returns to California

Piers Morgan has expressed his true feelings and appreciated the organizers over King Charles coronation on Saturday.



Taking to Twitter, the former Good Morning Britain host tweeted, “Britain’s put on three enormous historic royal events in a year - the Diamond Jubilee, the Queen’s funeral, and now the King’s Coronation.

“And they’ve all been faultless triumphs.”

He further said, “Congrats to everyone involved in organising them. Truly awesome work.” Followed by clapping hands emojis.

The outspoken journalist also shared King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William’s photos saying “GOD SAVE THE KING!”

King Charles III was crowned monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms on Saturday at Britain´s first coronation for 70 years, during a ceremony steeped in a millennium of ritual and spectacle.

Charles, 74, became the oldest sovereign yet to be crowned at London´s Westminster Abbey, after a lifetime as heir to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.