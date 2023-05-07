Which new feature is WhatsApp working on?

This illustration photograph shows the US instant messaging software Whatsapp's logo. — AFP/File

Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on a new update called community tabs for its users, WaBetaInfo reported.

According to the app-tracking website, WhatsApp will roll out community tabs within the chat list which will be available in future update of the app.

The update is currently under development and not yet available to beta testers.

Earlier, WhatsApp had announced a new organisation system for users, allowing them to navigate through their groups within the chat list in a better way.

— WaBetaInfo

The instant messaging app is working to bring a new toolbar to the top of the chats list. All the communities that users have joined will be visible there.

"All your groups will be listed under their respective communities when selecting a tab," said WaBetaInfo, adding that users will be allowed to "view a list of their groups as all groups that belong to a community will be filtered in the chat list when its parent community tab is selected."

A blue badge would appear over the community icon every time a user receives a text from a group which is linked to a community. This will make it easy for him/her to have more control over the messages they get.

Moreover, only groups linked to a community will be visible within the toolbar and hence, the other groups will not be listed there.