Ed Sheeran's fans celebrate as he wins copyright case

The British pop star and songwriter Ed Sheeran's fans are celebrating the victory of their favourite singer in the copyright case as they were on edge ever since he threatened to quit his career if the verdict went south.

Sheeran did not copy Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On when composing Thinking Out Loud, a US court has ruled.



Sheeran, who emerged victorious on Thursday, told the court in New York that if he was found guilty he would give up his music career, leaving fans in shock.



Sheeran was accused of stealing a chord progression from Marvin Gaye’s 1973 classic “Let’s Get It On” and using it in his Grammy-winning song.



"If that happens, I’m done — I’m stopping," said Sheeran, 32, appearing to vow he would quit music if he loses, according to the New York Post. "I find it really insulting to work my whole life as a singer-songwriter and diminish it."



One of Sheeran's fans tweeted: "I actually enjoy Ed Sheeran’s music. His two first albums, at least. I don’t get why everyone hates on him when he’s literally the most unproblematic artist out there. Anyway, I’m glad he won his copyright trial."

Another wrote: "Oh! U are back." while the third one reacted: "wow! we know u are a musician, not a thief."

Some others greeted the singer for his victory, saying: "We will enjoy your music till death."