King Charles wants to ‘kick out’ these Royal Family members: READ

King Charles has never shied away from voicing his plans to slim down the monarchy, and with his Coronation just around the corner experts have named royal family members they think could be booted out soon after the historic ceremony.

Before Charles became the King last year after his mother Queen Elizabeth’s death, he had expressed his desire to limit the number of working members of the royal family.

At the time, Royal Central editors Brittani Barger and Charlie Proctor, spoke at length to Daily Star about then-Prince Charles’ plans of a slimmed monarchy.

Barger said: “I think it goes without saying that the Duke of York will never be added back as a working Royal. I think the Earl and Countess of Wessex (Prince Edward and Sophie) will no longer be working royals under a King Charles or even a Princess Anne.”

“I think Charles will want to limit it to himself, his wife, his two children, their spouses and his grandchildren. It's more in line with what many European royal houses have done with success,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that some of Barger’s prediction seems to have been disproved; since becoming the monarch, Charles has promoted Edward and Sophie to Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

However, Barger also said: “As I've said before, a valid argument can be made for keeping Princess Anne as a working royal, and I think it would be wise of Charles to keep his sister on because of the amount of work she does. She's the hardest-working member of the Royal Family.”

Sharing his own two cents on the matter, Proctor said: “Charles only wants his immediate family conducting engagements. This consists of himself, Camilla, William, Kate, Harry and Meghan. To have a true slimmed down monarchy, Princess Anne and Prince Edward would have to go too.”

It must also be noted that Proctor’s comments came before Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals and relocated to the US, leaving their royal duties behind.