Jennifer Lopez speaks up on the challenges of parenting teenagers

Jennifer Lopez has dished on the challenges of parenting two teenagers on Today show.



Speaking to the host Hoda Kotb on the show, the Marry Me singer revealed that her twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, have turned 15 years old and now “giving it” to her hard time.

“They’re becoming adults,” said the singer and actress while promoting her upcoming movie The Mother.

Kotb noted that their generation “followed the rules” in comparison to younger generations.

Agreeing with Kotb, the Maid in Manhattan star remarked, “Max and Emme don’t!”

“They’re, like, challenging everything and looking at everything. Which is great, for our world,” explained The Second Act actress.

However, she added, “I think they’re going to change the world, to be quite honest and make it so much better, so much better than what we did.”

During the show, Lopez also talked about her new husband Ben Affleck while calling him a “wonderful father”.

“He’s fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means, and they love him, and they appreciate him, and so do I,” added the singer.