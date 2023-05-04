Russell Crowe addresses why he’s not invited to King Charles III’s coronation

Russell Crowe has dished on why he’s blacklisted from attending the coronation of King Charles III on May 6.



During his recent appearance on Triple M Breakfast Brisbane show on Thursday, Crowe recalled he failed to follow “protocol” during his meeting with British Royal family last time.

While replying to a question about whether he would be going to London for the coronation, the actor disclosed that he never got the call.

Sharing his reason, the 59-year-old said, “It's probably due to last time I was introduced to royalty.”

“The equerry (an officer of the British royal household), he comes to talk to you and then goes, ‘Listen, when you talk to a prince, you refer to them as this, this, this and this’. The thing is, that's just not in my DNA,” explained the Gladiator star.

A Beautiful Mind actor pointed out, “I'm always respectful and I'm always very pleased to meet people, but the ‘your highness’ thing, it's just not in my nature.”

“I called Prince Harry and William ‘mate’. I though the equerry was going to pass out,” stated the Unhinged actor.

Earlier on Monday, Crowe also wrote a series of tweets about his indifference for coronation which has seemingly left him off the guest list.

“I view the costumes and the ritual and the pageantry with distant interest, if any,” remarked the actor.

Crowe also commented, “I don’t know what it’s all supposed to mean in 2023, nor in any other time for that matter.”

“I don’t really think we need a King, but I’m sure Charles III will do the very best job he can,” he concluded.