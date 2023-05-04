'Harry won't have time to hug his father and brother'

Prince Harry continues to draw criticism for his decision to leave the UK within hours after the the coronation.

The Duke of Sussex wants to be with his wife Meghan Markle and children in California to celebrate their son's birthday which coincides with the coronation of his father.

But the royals fans and commentators are not ready to buy the excuse and are incessantly criticizing him.

Appearing on GB News, royal author Angela Levin said, "To me, it's a snub that he'll be leaving so fast. Because he won't have time to say congratulations or hug his brother and father. He'll be off like a rocket."

According to reports in the British media, King Charles is happy that his son is becoming a part of the ceremony which takes place on May 6.

The reports said that King Charles also appreciates Meghan Markle's decision to stay behind with his grandchildren.