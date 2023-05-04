Meghan Markle can’t stand ‘not being main attraction’ at King Charles’ Coronation

An astrologer believes there are ‘two big reasons’ for Meghan Markle not attending the Coronation.

These claims and accusations have been issued by Astrology expert Michelle Bell - founder of Cosmic Fusion.

She believes, “Meghan not attending Charles’ coronation is quite an obvious move for two reasons; firstly, the Leo Metal Rooster won’t give people a chance to criticise them, because they know deep down that they can’t handle it.”

“Secondly, it’s impossible for a Leo Metal Rooster to accept not being the focal point, so to attend an event with no formal role, no part in the procession and no appearance on the balcony would simply be too much to handle.”