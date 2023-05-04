One in three people in Wales think William and Kate's titles should be abolished

A new poll conducted ahead of King Charles coronation suggests the majority of people in Wales would vote to keep the monarchy.

According to the poll, almost half believe that it feels more like an English institution than something shared by the whole of the UK.

The poll showed that around one in three think the titles of the Prince and Princess of Wales should be abolished.

The polling, carried out by Lord Ashcroft and released on the eve of the coronation weekend, saw thousands of people interviewed in the 15 countries where King Charles is the new head of state. In Wales, the findings were largely pro-monarchy, less so than in England but more so than in Scotland or Northern Ireland.

Asked how they would vote in a referendum on the subject tomorrow, the survey found that 54 per cent of voters in Wales would choose to remain in a constitutional monarchy. Meanwhile, 23 per cent would vote to become a republic, while the same percentage said they did not know or would not vote.