Prince Harry’s ‘lingering notions of paternal bonding sessions’ have ‘gone up in smoke’

Experts believe Prince Harry’s ‘one-duke crusade’ has officially ‘gone up in smoke’ as ‘lingering notions of paternal bonding sessions’ have become a joke.
These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.
Ms Elser fears “At the heart of the matter here is the question of loyalty – to Harry’s father and to the institution that his grandmother devoted 70 long years to, no matter that she would clearly have preferred a lifetime of horsey upper-class wifery and discreet mid-afternoon G&Ts.”
“But Her late Majesty did her duty as her son the King is doing now, proving their loyalty to both their throne and to their family.”
“And Harry? Has he shown any faithfulness to his relatives and to the family business, so to speak, especially during what would have to be the biggest weeks of Charles’s life?”
“No, he’s off on his one-duke crusade with seemingly no thought for the consequences on his family or the monarchy.”
“Any lingering notions of those buttery crumpets and touching paternal bonding sessions – PFFFFTTT. They’ve just gone up in smoke and so too has the prospect of any sort of family peace and smooth-sailing for the King.”
Kate Middleton has seemingly chosen a bold style statement for the upcoming Coronation
Kate Middleton reportedly told King Charles she would not reconcile with Meghan Markle at coronation
Kate Middleton predicted to support British fashion with her choice of Coronation outfit
Queen Camilla’s Coronation outfit to be designed by British fashion designer that the late Princess Diana favoured
Prince Louis was expected to not attend the ceremony due to his behaviour at past events
Meghan Markle is standing accused of causing King Charles to feel his future ‘slip away’