Queen Camilla not supportive of King Charles' decision to cut down coronation costs

Queen Consort Camilla is reportedly fighting with King Charles ahead of his crowning ceremony because of his decision of cutting down coronation cost.

According to New Idea Magazine, the 75-year-old has been feuding with the new monarch for reducing the historic occasion to something of a “corporate gathering.”

As reported by several media outlets, guests coming to witness Charles and Camilla being crowned can choose to wear their “standard business clothing” instead of their traditional finery.

Charles wants to reduce the costs wherever possible as his country is suffering, but it is not sitting well with Camilla, who believes the coronation should not feel like a corporate meeting.

“There are genuine concerns this could end up being history’s ‘Kmart coronation,’” an insider told the outlet adding that Charles’ will to keep it as simple as possible is turning into an “obsession” for him.

“He’s not only diced the coronets from all peers, but he’s slashed the guest list to smithereens on several occasions,” the source added.

“Camilla understands his need to connect to his people, but there is also a level of expectation of pomp and ceremony – there are standards to be met.

“She worries they’re going to lose their blue-blood sheen as representatives of the church,” the source said of Camilla.

“She’s determined to not let Charles ruin what’s her big day too. It’s admirable what he’s doing but if he goes too far, it will blow up in their faces

“She and William are on Charles’ side in streamlining the coronation, but Camilla is adamant that this isn’t what Charles wants,” the source shared.

“She admires him for being such a stalwart, but she also wants him to have the coronation of his dreams.”