Nushrratt Bharuccha expresses feelings after being replaced in 'Dream Girl 2'

'Dream Girl 2' is slated to release on August 25, 2023

Nushrratt Bharuccha finally unveils how she felt when after hearing about being replaced in Dream Girl 2.

While talking to Indiatoday, Bharuccha shared that she had a special connection with the film and of course it was disheartening for her after hearing that she won’t be a part of the sequel.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor stated: “When you’ve done a film, which has been well received, you do get connected with it. Dream Girl is always going to have a special connection. Also because Ayushmann was genuinely a delight to work with, and he’s someone whom I honestly call my closest friend from the movies business. He was the only person who called to check on me when I had fallen sick and had vertigo."

She went on to say: "My director Raaj Shaandilyaa, with whom I also did Janhit Mein Jaari, is also very close to my heart. So for me the whole set up and the whole team is special. Of course it was disheartening to not be part of their second journey.:

To conclude, Bharuccha, 37 added: “But having said that, I wish the best to the film and I’m going to be cheering for them, watching the first day first show and hoping the film does more than 200-300 crore."

Dream Girl 2 is finally coming to theaters on August 25. Nushrratt Bharuccha has been replaced by Ananya Pandey in the upcoming sequel whereas Ayushmann Khurrana is set to reprise the role again.