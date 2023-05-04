Carlos Alcaraz eager to play against Rafael Nadal in French Open

Carlos Alcaraz (left) with Rafael Nadal before a match. — AFP/File

World number two in tennis Spain's Carlos Alcaraz had expressed hopes of facing his compatriot Rafael Nadal during the French Open, which is set to start later this month, adding that he hoped to continue learning from the 22-time Grand Slam winner.

The Spanish tennis veteran has had his fair share of struggles with injuries throughout his career recently suffered a hip injury in Australia earlier this year that has compelled him to sit out several major tournaments.

The 36-year-old Spaniard has already missed major tournaments at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid.

However, despite emerging as a favourite for Roland Garros — due to his victories on clay at Barcelona and Buenos Aires — Alcaraz said that Nadal could not be written off and wished the veteran player a speedy recovery.



Alcaraz is the youngest man to top the singles rankings at 19 years, 4 months and 6 days old and the first teenager in the Open Era to top the men's rankings.

Speaking to reporters after he defeated the German Alexander Zverev 6-1 6-2 on Tuesday to reach the Madrid quarter-finals, Alcaraz said: "Hopefully he will be in Rome and then at Roland Garros, where he will be a rival to beat."

"Although he hasn't played since Australia, a man who has won a tournament 14 times will always be difficult to beat in that tournament, even if he comes without match rhythm. It'll also be difficult for him, tennis requires that competitive rhythm, but Rafa is Rafa, even if he arrives without many matches, he'll surely show a spectacular level," said Alcaraz.

The young Spaniard welcomed the reports of Nadal's return as he hopes to continue learning from the 22-time Grand Slam winner.

"I say this as a player and as a tennis lover," said Alcaraz. "It's been a pity all these months where we haven't been able to see him in tournaments."

It must be noted that Alcaraz and Nadal have faced each other three times, where the latter leads with two wins against the former.

The last time the two Spaniards had a face-off, Alcaraz defeated Nadal 6-2, 1-6 and 6-3.