'Yellowjackets' S2 finale: 'Depraved' & 'desperate'

Yellowjackets costume designer Amy Parris hyped up the season two finale would see characters turning more “depraved" and "desperate."

The Showtime series viewers till now watched in horror to what point the girls will go to survive, such as cannibalism.

Considering that, the designer reflects those extraordinary situations in the costumes.

During an interview with Digital Spy, Parris said, “When I first watched season one, I thought, well, they definitely wanted to give season two somewhere to go, you know, and to get even dirtier.”

"Up until I think [episodes] seven and eight, the characters are still looking relatively clean-ish. I mean, they're dirty, but you'll really see in [episode] nine, they just get like roughed up, and they really are depraved and sad and desperate,” she revealed.

"So it really starts kind of mellow and minor and goes a little crazy by the end, just so you could see the progression of how dirty and messy and gross and smelly they'd be at this point,” the designer added.