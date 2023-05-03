Expert explains why Harry keeps delaying his coronation decision

Prince Harry's late decision to come to the coronation was because he and Meghan Markle were "preoccupied" with where they would be seated, said royal biographer Angela Levin on Wednesday.
She said Meghan decided to skip the coronation because the "seat wasn't good enough" for the Duchess of Sussex.
The author also dispelled the notion that Meghan skipped the coronation due to the birthday of her son Archie.
Archie's birthday coincides with the coronation of King Charles on May 6.
Charles became the king after the death of her mother Queen Elizabeth in September last year.
