Princess Charlotte's Instagram photo shows Kate and William are unpopular?

The Prince and Princess of Wales used their social media accounts to celebrate the 8th birthday of their daughter Princess Charlotte.
Although a large number of people liked the picture on Instagram but it fell shot of hitting 1 million likes.
The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children are claimed to be the most popular members of the British royal family but they have failed to garner the kind of response they are expected online.
William and Kate have also failed to reach one million subscribers on YouTube which they joined a couple of years ago.
The family is all set to attend the coronation of King Charles on May 6th.William and Kate are the future king and Queen of England.
