Meghan Markle 'most unpopular woman in world' as King gets crowned

Meghan Markle has been directed to have a low profile ahead of King Charles coronation, says expert.
The Duchess of Sussex, who has signed a new deal with agency WME, has been told to keep mum over the most-awaited event.
Royal expert Ingrid Seward tells Sky News: "Meghan Markle, she's not going to be there (at the Coronation). She has signed up with a new talent agency.
"Do we expect her to Instagram herself into the event somehow?"
Seward replied: "I don't think so. I think that Meghan Markle will be taking it very, very gently.
"The William Morris agency that she has signed up with, I think they are going to let her know she's not one of the most popular women in the world at the moment.
"That is their job - to reinstate her in the popularity stakes - but it seems to me that Harry doesn't have a great deal to do with this.
"They are taking on their Archewell Foundation, but there is very little mention of Harry so he has been a bit side-lined here. However, he is useful because he is the one with the title."
Other celebrities who are represented by WME include Rihanna, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Matt Damon.
