Lionel Richie steals limelight as King Charles, Camilla host first garden party of their reign

King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla were in high spirits as they hosted the first garden party of their reign at Buckingham Palace ahead of coronation on Wednesday.



Queen Camilla and King Charles III, who are set to be officially crowned on May 6, opened the doors of the royal residence in London to thousands of guests. Garden parties have been held at the palace since the 1860s as a way for the monarch to recognise public service.

Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh as well as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester also attend the gathering.



However, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children did not join the family to mark the event. Royal Family shares the images from the party to their official twitter account.

The 74-year-old monarch wore top hat for the event, while Queen Camilla showed off her elegance in a blue and white dress , completing her look with a hat.

Lionel Richie, who is set to perform at the Coronation Concert on Sunday, was also among the he thousands of guests.

The star-studded concert will feature an eclectic lineup that also includes Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Take That, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench.