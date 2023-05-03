King Charles warned of Prince Harry's 'last-minute stunt' ahead of Coronation

A royal biographer has claimed that Meghan Markle's hubby Prince Harry could skip his father King Charles III's coronation as he's "looking for an excuse" to avoid the landmark ceremony on Saturday.



Undoubtedly, the Duke of Sussex will steal the spotlight if he attends the upcoming crowning ceremony of his father and stepmother as per plan as Harry has already confirmed to attend the historic event without his wife and children.

A commentator has seemingly warned King Charles and the royal family of Harry's 'last-minute stunt' ahead of the ceremony.

Royal commentator Tom Bower, as per a report by GB News, has shared his opinion that there are chances that Prince Harry might reverse his decision to join the ceremony, saying: "I think there is more to come... I'm sure that when Harry is here, or just before he arrives, something else will come out of California. And unfortunately, it'll overshadow what the Coronation is meant to be about."

The royal expert added: "I've always suspected that [Harry] didn't want to come. I didn't think he would come and I think he's looking for an excuse not to come because quite clearly he has been put back into the guest list area of the Abbey rather than the front.

Bower went on: "I suspect he'll look for an excuse until the very last moment not to come. And that'll be the stunt they'll pull… But unfortunately he's played into their hands on this."