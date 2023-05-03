Priyanka Chopra says Dad put bars on windows after her return to India at 16

Priyanka Chopra reveals father put bars on windows after her return to India at 16

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about her teenage years and the protective measures her father took to ensure her safety. The actress revealed that after returning to India from the United States at the age of 16, her father had bars installed on the windows of their home to prevent any unwanted visitors.

Chopra, who spent part of her childhood in the United States, returned to India to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. However, her newfound fame and success also brought unwanted attention, and her father decided to take steps to protect his daughter.

In an interview, Chopra spoke about the incident and how it made her feel. She said that she was initially annoyed with her father for putting bars on the windows, but later realized that he was just trying to keep her safe.

Chopra's father, Dr. Ashok Chopra, was a respected physician and a former army doctor. He was known to be very protective of his daughter, and was often seen accompanying her to events and shoots.

Chopra's revelations have sparked a conversation on social media about the safety of women in India, and the steps parents take to protect their children. Many have praised Chopra's father for his actions, while others have criticized the need for such extreme measures.

Chopra is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood, and has also made a name for herself in Hollywood. She is known for her work in films such as Bajirao Mastani, Mary Kom, and The White Tiger, and has won numerous awards for her performances.