Prince Harry to ‘kick out’ King Charles from his own Coronation ceremony?

Prince Harry is reportedly at risk of ‘taking over’ the entire Coronation event from his father, experts fear.
These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.
She believes, “Poor old Charles now faces the possibility of what is meant to be an august day of pomp, pageantry and hastily dry-cleaned ermine being overtaken by his son’s latest offensive.”
“And there are other cracks appearing too, when it comes to the Duke of Sussex and his relatives.”
“It is an absolute given that on May 6 he will face a reception from Prince William and his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, so wintry that Aitch should probably pack his thermals.”
