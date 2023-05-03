Prince Harry’s rattled Charles III with a ‘bad case of déjà vu’

Experts have just accused Prince Harry’s incendiary claims of ‘rattling’ King Charles with a ‘bad case of déjà vu’.
These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.
Her admissions have focused on Prince Harry’s 31-page statement to UK courts, in his phone hacking case.
She started everything off by saying, “With a scant week to go before his turn at the history-making event, there are more headline-grabbing histrionics by his younger son, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.”
“Lest anyone assume that Harry’s recent six hours of on-camera catharting for Netflix, along with him penning 400-plus pages of hurt feelings and “todger” tales, would have gotten the truth-bomb throwing urge out of his system, think again.”
“Like a man with too much time on his hands and a new subscription to Microsoft Word, the duke has been at the keyboard again, and it turns out he has authored an explosive 31-page witness statement that was tendered to the London High Court this week.”
Before concluding she also added how “in a bad case of deja vu, Harry’s latest incendiary claims are sure to have rattled a few courtiers, and the King’s, fillings."
