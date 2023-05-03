Prince Harry sparking ‘a long wistful sigh’ after ‘rattling old bones’ in Palace

Prince Harry is standing accused of using his ‘incendiary claims’ to rattle every brick in the Royal Family.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She started the chat off by referencing Prince Harry’s 31-page statement and claimed, “In a bad case of deja vu, Harry’s latest incendiary claims are sure to have rattled a few courtiers, and the King’s, fillings. “

Where to start? With Harry’s claim that the royal family and NGN came to a ‘secret agreement’ that would help ‘smooth the way’ for his stepmother to end up as Queen?”

“Or that the King allegedly intervened and tried to get his son to drop his legal action in 2019?”

“Or that his brother Prince William received ‘a huge sum of money’ from NGN after privately settling his claim against the company in 2020? Let’s all just have a long wistful sigh here.”