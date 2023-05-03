Prince Harry ‘tramping’ over King Charles as ‘Spotify’s least useful hire’

Prince Harry’s bid to ‘tramp’ on King Charles and the rest of his family for his own privacy is “truly something else.”
These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.
She warns, “Before Harry penned his 31-page statement and dragged his family into his latest fight, though they clearly want no part of it.”
“(The irony and hypocrisy of the duke pursuing multiple cases in defence of his own privacy while tramping all over his family’s is truly something.)”
“I know, by now it should not surprise me every time Harry, Spotify’s least useful hire, throws his family under the bus and yet it always does …”
