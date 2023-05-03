Prince Harry will find it easier to resolve royal family feud after King’s Coronation

Prince Harry has been estranged from his family especially after he stepped down as a senior working royal with wife, Meghan Markle.



Sarah Hawkins, CEO of National Family Mediation (NFM), said via Express UK, that it can be difficult to budge from your point of view once you declare your position, especially if it is in the public eye.

Commenting on the on-going royal family’s feud with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, Hawkins pointed out that in order to resolve the issues, both parties should show some flexibility.

“In order for people to move forward and make better decisions for both themselves, and their families, there always need to be some flexibility,” she said. “And this can be much harder to do when you feel you have to openly back track – especially when those views were aired whilst you are in an emotional and vulnerable state or position.”

However, Hawkins added that “regardless of what is driving the dispute, everyone involved needs to make a decision about whether they want to mend bridges, or simply find a way to co-exist amicably.”

While many families go through conflicts, the Royal Family’s public feud has escalated the matters more than an average family scuffle.

“Mediation can help to turn arguments into agreements, which not only helps with making decisions for the future but can also allow those in conflict to move on with their lives which is particularly important where children are involved,” suggested Hawkins.

Moreover, she pointed out that things could actually ease over once the Coronation ceremony of King Charles is wrapped.

“This has been an extremely difficult time for the Royal Family, which is constantly under scrutiny even when they are all struggling with major life milestones such as childbirth, or bereavement,” Hawkins commented.

“It is my hope that once the Coronation is over that they have the opportunity to meet and mediate over the issues that they have experienced, and what can be done to mend bridges between the warring parties. Needless to say, our door is always open if they ever want to consider mediation as a way forward.”