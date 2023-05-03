Kate Middleton shares why she feels guilty for ‘lying’ to Princess Charlotte about royal duties

Kate Middleton is very particular when it comes to her children and especially when it comes to dropping them off at school.



During an interview with Giovanna Fletcher for her podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby, earlier this year, via Mirror, the Princess of Wales, 41, got candid about motherhood and how she feels guilty when her royal duties take priority.

When the host asked if she feels mom-guilt, she shared, “Yes, absolutely. And, anyone who doesn’t as a mother is actually lying.”

She explained that being a parent is “a constant challenge” and she feels guilty when her children ask her why she does not always drop them off at school.

“Even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here – George and Charlotte were like ‘Mummy how could you possibly not be dropping us off as school this morning?’” Kate told the host.

The mother of three feels guilty about the parenting decisions she makes. “[You’re] always sort of questioning your own decisions and your own judgements and things like that, and I think that starts from the moment you have a baby.”

She continued, “The more people you have around your children who are safe and loving and caring, the better. So yeah, it was a real weight off my shoulders that actually it’s not totally my responsibility to do everything, because you know we all have good days, bad days – and you can dilute that with others who aren't on that particular day struggling.”

In the end, she surmised, “I think it makes such a difference for your child, keeping them as constant and happy as possible.”