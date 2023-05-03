New Zealand PM hints at removing King Charles as head of state

New Zealand’s prime minister Chris Hipkins thinks his country should become a republic but has no plans to pursue that goal and will pledge allegiance to King Charles III at the Coronation.
Before departing New Zealand to attend the King’s coronation in London, Hipkins talked frankly about his views on the monarchy.
He was clear he did not support its continued rule over New Zealand.
He also confirmed he would meet Charles and “several members” of the royal family while in the United Kingdom this week.
“I believe that we should ultimately be an independent country.”
While he doesn’t support the monarchy, Hipkins said he would not discuss his views on it with Charles. He said he also did not intend to pursue secession as prime minister.
New Zealand is one of just 14 countries that still hold the British monarch as their head of state.
