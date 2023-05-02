WhatsApp brings new feature for Windows

The representational image showing WhatsApp logo on a smart phone. — AFP/File

The instant messaging app WhatsApp keeps bringing new updates and features to make the user experience better and smoother.

According to WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp has once again brought a new feature for the Windows native app that would allow users to play voice messages outside of chats.

The new feature — called play messages outside of chats — is being through the official beta channel on the search Microsoft Store. It is available to some beta testers but will be accessible to more users in the coming days.

Through this update, users will still be able to listen to any voice message even if they open a different chat.



— WaBetaInfo

This feature is very important as users will be able to perform multiple operations simultaneously while listening to a voice message. This would also save them time if a voice note is very long and users would continue to send messages within different conversations.

"Although this feature appeared in the beta version for the first time, we do not exclude that the release may be wider and that it may have also reached some users on the stable version of the application," said WaBetaInfo.

Non-beta users can check if this update is available to them by listening to a voice message and opening a different chat at the same time.