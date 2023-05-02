'The Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal to join cast of Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator 2'

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal has joined the cast of the upcoming highly anticipated Gladiator sequel for Paramount.



Pascal's character in the film has not ye been revealed. Gladiator 2 directed by Ridley Scott, will follow the original smash hit which was a huge box office winner. Gladiator won five Academy Awards, including one for Best Picture.

In Gladiator (2000) Maximus Decimus Meridius, a Roman general is betrayed by Commodus, the ambitious son of Emperor Marcus Aurelius, after he murders his father and usurps the throne. After being enslaved, Maximus becomes a gladiator and advances in the ranks of the arena to seek revenge for the deaths of his loved ones and the emperor.

Gladiator 2 is scheduled for release on November 22, 2024, with Paul Mescal also set to star as Lucius, alongside Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington.

Pascal's recent success in The Last of Us has made him a highly-desired actor in the industry. Before returning to HBO's show, Pascal chose to join the Gladiator sequel project, besides joining Pedro Almodovar's short film Strange Way of Life with Ethan Hawke. The Indie feature film will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and be distributed by Sony Pictures Classics in the fall.

The cast of the original Gladiator movie included Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Ralf Möller, Oliver Reed, Djimon Hounsou, Derek Jacobi, John Shrapnel, Richard Harris, and Tommy Flanagan.