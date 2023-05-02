Hollywood writers' strike forces Late-Night shows closure

Hollywood writers' strike shut late-night talk shows down, as they became unworkable.



The talks between WGA and Hollywood studios came to naught after several rounds of negotiation over pay.

Ultimately, the union, comprised of 11,500 film and television writers, called a strike on Tuesday, May 2.

The strike disturbed late-night talk show hosts setups, including Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and Stephen Colbert; their recordings were halted till the sign of a new agreement.

Celebrities' scheduled appearances, including Melissa McCarthy, Will Poulter, and Anthony Carrigan for Kimmel, have been canceled. Fallon roped in Ken Jeong, Jennifer Lopez, and Elle Fanning.

Meanwhile, Colbert has secured an interview with Citadel star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Michael J Fox, and Shonda Rhimes.

While Seth Meyers voiced his support for WGA, saying, “I love writing. I love writing for TV. I love writing this show. No one is entitled to a job in show business. But for those people who have a job, they are entitled to fair compensation. They are entitled to make a living. I think it’s a very reasonable demand that’s being set out by the guild. And I support those demands.”

Meanwhile, Fallon also backed writers' demands; the late-night host told Variety at Met Gala: “I wouldn’t have a show if it wasn’t for my writers, and I support them all the way.”

It is pertinent to mention here it is the first writers’ strike, and any Hollywood strike, in 15 years.