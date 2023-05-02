Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can still revamp their public image, former friend

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been told that they still have a chance to clear their image in the eyes of public despite attacking Royal family at numerous occasions, said a former friend.

Speaking to Fox News, the English socialite Lizzie Cundy said she was “shocked” when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020.

She said the Suits alum did not want to do the “hard work” that comes with being a royal as it was “not exciting” for her.

“To be honest, I was quite shocked at that," said Cundy shared her reaction with the outlet. "It’s a privilege to be in this royal family. She knew what she was getting into before she married Harry.”

“I’ve got a feeling that it just wasn’t exciting enough. It’s hard work being a royal. … It’s not the Hollywood lifestyle. And I think, for Meghan, it was too much for her.

“So she wanted out, which I thought was very sad. She could have been the next Princess Diana. … It’s a real shame and a real waste."

The former friend of the Duchess went on to say that the biggest problem Meghan committed since quitting the royal family is "talking about their family endlessly."

"We’ve got more books, more interviews coming, I’m sure," she said. "It’s disloyal. It feels to me like they’re trying to bring down the monarchy. And we love our king. We love our royal family here in the U.K.

"It just feels like it could have been so different for them. They’re great at doing charity work … but this is all wrong. [They’re] tarnishing the royal family …. [which] has made everyone turn against them."

However, Cundy believes that the California-based royal couple could revamp their image but it will be “difficult” for them now given their numerous attacks on the royal family.