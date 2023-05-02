Olivia Wilde fails to impress fans with Met Gala look: Find out why

Olivia Wilde has left her fans disappointed over 2023 Met Gala look because of her replica attire at the glamorous event.



Although Wilde looked drop-dead gorgeous in a Grecian-looking white gown designed by Chloé, her outfit was similar to Vogue China’s editor-in-chief Margaret Zhang’s gown.

It is pertinent to mention that this year’s theme for Met Gala is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” to honour the legendary German designer, who died in 2019.

Considering this theme, Wilde opted for white backless attire with a draping cape and side cutouts with gold violin adornment in the body of the dress.

On the other hand, Zhang also went for the same silhouette in the black colour. The design was more or less same but the movie-maker and journalist had a “full cape and fuller skirt” with embellishments on the hemline.

Speaking to Vogue, Chloé’s designer Gabriela Hearst explained why both had donned a similar look.

Wilde and Zhang were in conversation with “the same Lagerfeld design”.

Talking about violin design, Hearst stated, “What I loved about the original design was the musical inspiration of it, and the surrealistic touch on it,” added Hearst.

“There was something quite timeless that we could bring back to the Met Gala in 2023,”