Rihanna exudes bridal vibes at 2023 Met Gala in all-white ensemble with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped on the red carpet for the 2023 Met Gala on Monday, May 2nd, 2023, after they made their debut as a couple in 2021.
The Grammy-winning artist arrived fashionably late to the event in an all-white Valentino ensemble, covering most of her body and her head.
The bridal-esque gown featured a flower-adorned cape, dramatic train and the singer accessorised with false eyelash-adorned sunglasses.
Moreover, the Love on the Brain singer also donned $25 million worth of Cartier jewels, per Page Six. A source previously revealed to the outlet that the Umbrella hitmaker had a secret fitting for her look at 3 a.m. on Saturday for the dazzling accessories.
Following the theme of the coveted fashion event, the theme was centred around the long-time Chanel designer, Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 85.
Given that the late designer was known for concluding his fashion shows with a wedding look, Diamonds crooner’s bridal gown seemed like an apt tribute.
While RiRi was covered head-to-toe in her blooming cape, she removed it as she walked the steps of the Met, revealing a matching rosette-adorned dress that highlighted her baby bump.
Meanwhile, Rocky went comparatively casual as he sported a Gucci suit jacket and a plaid kilt layered over a pair of shimmering jeans, held up by numerous belts.
Since their second appearance as a couple together in 2021 on the stairs of the Met, the pair has been going steady since then. They welcomed her first child, a son, in May 2022, and are now expecting their second child.
Meghan Markle fails to make an appearance at Met Gala 2023 as Prince Harry preps to go to King Charles' coronation
Rihanna exude glamour as she walks down the red carpet at Met Gala 2023 with partner A$AP Rocky
Shakira ex Gerard Pique wants 'reduction' in time he is supposed to spend with his kids, source
Kim Kardashian shares details about forthcoming series at the 2023 Met Gala
Armaan Malik is famous for songs like; Chale Aana, Bol Do Na Zara and more
Olivia Wilde wears Chloé designed gown at the glitzy event