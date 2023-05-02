Rihanna exudes bridal vibes at 2023 Met Gala in all-white ensemble with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped on the red carpet for the 2023 Met Gala on Monday, May 2nd, 2023, after they made their debut as a couple in 2021.



The Grammy-winning artist arrived fashionably late to the event in an all-white Valentino ensemble, covering most of her body and her head.

The bridal-esque gown featured a flower-adorned cape, dramatic train and the singer accessorised with false eyelash-adorned sunglasses.

Moreover, the Love on the Brain singer also donned $25 million worth of Cartier jewels, per Page Six. A source previously revealed to the outlet that the Umbrella hitmaker had a secret fitting for her look at 3 a.m. on Saturday for the dazzling accessories.

Following the theme of the coveted fashion event, the theme was centred around the long-time Chanel designer, Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 85.

Given that the late designer was known for concluding his fashion shows with a wedding look, Diamonds crooner’s bridal gown seemed like an apt tribute.

While RiRi was covered head-to-toe in her blooming cape, she removed it as she walked the steps of the Met, revealing a matching rosette-adorned dress that highlighted her baby bump.

Meanwhile, Rocky went comparatively casual as he sported a Gucci suit jacket and a plaid kilt layered over a pair of shimmering jeans, held up by numerous belts.

Since their second appearance as a couple together in 2021 on the stairs of the Met, the pair has been going steady since then. They welcomed her first child, a son, in May 2022, and are now expecting their second child.