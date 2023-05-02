Jennifer Aniston’s ex Justin Theroux reveals why he doesn’t discuss her in public

File Footage

Jennifer Aniston’s former husband Justin Theroux said he will not discuss his ex-wife in public to avoid making a controversy.



Speaking to Esquire, The Mosquito Coast star detailed why he does not talk about the Friends alum in interviews even though they have maintained amicable relation after split.

"I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we're in," Theroux said. "And I’m not trying to be evasive, but I talk to Jen -- I don’t talk about Jen.”

“People will always want to gossip and say things, but you have to find that balance. And having been in a public relationship, it’s much more fun not being in a public relationship,” he added.

Before concluding, he added, “Me saying anything, even if it was something loving, it would just turn into a thing."

Aniston started dating Theroux in 2011 and the two tied the knot in 2015. However, things did not work out for the couple and they parted ways in 2018.

Despite their divorce, the duo maintained friendly relationship with each other and even showered support on each other on numerous occasions.

The former couple sparked reconciliation rumours after they were captured together having dinner last week with Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, in New York City.