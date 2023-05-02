Deepika Padukone posts Oscars 'bts' during 'MET Gala', fans say 'she feels FOMO'

Deepika is currently shooting for 'Project K' with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan

Deepika Padukone drops pictures from behind the scenes of Oscars 2023, fans says she feels FOMO.

Deepika shared pictures from backstage in which she can be seen reading the speech one last time before taking over the stage. The series of pictures has captured it all. She wrote in the caption: “And the rest is history…#oscars @theacademy.”

Pathaan actress posted these pictures during the time when another big event; MET Gala 2023 was going on in the USA. She did not attend the event this year, therefore fans speculate that she feels FOMO (Fear of missing out) which is why she dropped the bts of Oscars.



One of the social media users commented: “This post feels like FOMO as you didn’t make it to MET. Bad Timing.”

The same user further wrote: “Well I’m just being logical. Today it’s not the anniversary of Oscar, or anything substantial for RRR. The only thing I can assume is FOMO.”

The 37-years old actress represented India at Oscars 2023. She introduced Oscar-winning song Natu Natu right before its live performance.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently busy shooting for film Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. Shewill be next seen in the Indian adaptation of an American film The Intern with Big B.