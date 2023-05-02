Emily Ratajkowski wears plunging Tory Burch gown at Met Gala

Emily Ratajkowski is swaying fans at the Met Gala 2023.

The supermodel has graced her fans with an unusual yet sizzling look at the fashion night, exuding her curves in a classic plunging nude Tory Burch gown.

Giving herself a look of a mannequin, Emily accesorised her look with a feather clutch diamond earrings .

Addressing her intimate photos with the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker earlier this month, she noted: "There’s a million insane, inaccurate things about my relationships [that are said]

"I’m definitely still not thinking about guys. Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen..