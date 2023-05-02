Jessica Alba heads to the countryside for birthday with gal pals

Jessica Alba celebrated her 42nd birthday in the countryside with a homemade cake with her gal pals

Jessica Alba marked her 42nd birthday with a serene retreat in the countryside, accompanied by her close friends and a delightful homemade cake.

In an Instagram post, The Dark Angel actress shared glimpses of her getaway, along with a picture of her beaming with a beautiful chocolate cake adorned with raspberries and flowers.

Her post also featured several snapshots of Alba basking in nature and having fun with her pals during the laid-back trip. Alba commemorated the day by adding a friendship lock to their memento collection.

The Fantastic Four actress, who enjoyed a spring break trip to Hawaii with her family a couple of weeks ago, shared her gratitude for the birthday wishes in her Instagram caption.

“Thank you for all of the birthday wishes. So grateful for another trip around the sun," she wrote.



Alba also thanked her gal pals for making her day special.

“Shout out to my girls for making the weekend extra special. Here’s to more love, light & growth!”

The Golden Globe nominee was dazzling in a casual black sweater, dangling earrings with an aquamarine gemstone, and layers of silver necklaces with a lavish display of diamonds.

She wore her subtly-highlighted hair in luscious curls and a minimal makeup look, highlighting her flawless skin.